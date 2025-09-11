Paula Meyer Sells 350 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Paula Meyer sold 350 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $49,630.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $533,593.40. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $142.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.49. The company has a market capitalization of $388.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.32 and a 1-year high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 31.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

