Insider Selling: 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Major Shareholder Sells 122,439 Shares of Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 122,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,751.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,813,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,138.25. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 29th, Yaacov Nagar sold 22,711 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $8,857.29.

On Monday, September 8th, Yaacov Nagar sold 54,850 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $21,940.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Yaacov Nagar sold 23,396 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $9,826.32.

On Thursday, June 26th, Yaacov Nagar sold 103,379 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $43,419.18.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Yaacov Nagar sold 59,946 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $25,177.32.

On Monday, June 23rd, Yaacov Nagar sold 36,191 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $15,200.22.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Yaacov Nagar sold 57,650 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $23,060.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Yaacov Nagar sold 6,052 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,420.80.

On Thursday, June 12th, Yaacov Nagar sold 42,350 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $16,940.00.

374Water stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. 374Water Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. 374Water had a negative net margin of 1,278.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of 374Water by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 570,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of 374Water by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 270,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 86,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 374Water by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research report on Saturday, August 30th.

374Water Company Profile

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

