SCS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 55,551 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,653 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

