UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Purchases 124,976 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,268,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,976 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 1.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $336,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 389,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,869,000 after acquiring an additional 238,303 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,524,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $145.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average of $145.75.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 140.56%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

