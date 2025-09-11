UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,648,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.94% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $355,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.