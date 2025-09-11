Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 482,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 364.2% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,602 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,489,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,445,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,737,000 after acquiring an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 74.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,926,000 after acquiring an additional 765,558 shares in the last quarter.
Semtech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.17 and a beta of 1.98. Semtech Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Semtech
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Semtech
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.