Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 482,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 364.2% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,602 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,489,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,445,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,737,000 after acquiring an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 74.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,926,000 after acquiring an additional 765,558 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.17 and a beta of 1.98. Semtech Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,708.08. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $43,796.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,530.24. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

