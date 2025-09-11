41,942 Shares in Saia, Inc. $SAIA Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,656,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Saia from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $290.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price (up from $277.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Saia from $297.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.16.
Saia Trading Up 0.4%
SAIA opened at $307.41 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $624.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%.The firm had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.
Saia Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.