Woodline Partners LP Acquires 384,288 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,288 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $41,116.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 35,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,743.28. This represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

