iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.87 and last traded at $118.25, with a volume of 2759401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.58.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVW. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.