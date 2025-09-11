United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 878,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after buying an additional 189,580 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,066,905.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,170.27. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $2,550,724.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,226.80. This represents a 52.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.