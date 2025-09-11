5,004 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Hovde Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $102.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III purchased 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.94 per share, with a total value of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,848.38. This trade represents a 3.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $856,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,061.80. This represents a 54.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

