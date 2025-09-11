Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 350 Shares of PPL Corporation $PPL

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of PPL from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PPL from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. PPL Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.34%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

