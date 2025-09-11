Vaibhav Taneja Sells 2,606 Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, July 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $347.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,908,828,000 after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Baird R W lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

