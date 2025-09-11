Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 5644527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

