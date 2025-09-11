The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $12.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.9286.

Several research analysts have commented on GT shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.