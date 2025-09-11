iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.70 and last traded at $63.58, with a volume of 208718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,462,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,115,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,455,000 after buying an additional 75,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after buying an additional 67,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,900,000.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

