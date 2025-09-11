Insider Buying: COG Financial Services (ASX:COG) Insider Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider John Dwyer acquired 250,000 shares of COG Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.88 per share, with a total value of A$468,750.00.

COG Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Get COG Financial Services alerts:

COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 31st. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

About COG Financial Services

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

See Also

