iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $657.82 and last traded at $655.49, with a volume of 18432495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $653.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $639.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.44. The firm has a market cap of $660.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,371,000 after buying an additional 2,743,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

