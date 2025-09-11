Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $209.50 and last traded at $207.64, with a volume of 324532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.84.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.67.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.