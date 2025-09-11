24,763 Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp. $DH Acquired by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DH. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.65. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

