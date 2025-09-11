Insider Selling: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.36, for a total transaction of $3,713,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 461,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360,358.40. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock opened at $365.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.06. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.59 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

