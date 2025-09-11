Siren L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. $CGEM

Siren L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,193,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,947 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. owned about 2.02% of Cullinan Therapeutics worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 1,214.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 41.0% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGEM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.08. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

