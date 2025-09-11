Siren L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Siren L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 293,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 41,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

