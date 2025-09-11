Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust $GUT

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 14,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

GUT stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

