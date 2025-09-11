Siren L.L.C. Sells 26,646 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR $BCYC

Siren L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,812,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,646 shares during the period. Bicycle Therapeutics makes up about 0.9% of Siren L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,101 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,672,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 476,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,657,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 138.2% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 750,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,205,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 117,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,257.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

