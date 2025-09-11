Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Buys 335 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,794,000 after buying an additional 410,249 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 8,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 467,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,406,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.8%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $260.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $264.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.62 and its 200 day moving average is $201.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

