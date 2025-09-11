6,469 Shares in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF $ACIO Acquired by Rollins Financial Advisors LLC

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,411,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,368,000 after purchasing an additional 126,743 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 762,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,813,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Stock Up 14.5%

ACIO opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.65. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Profile

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

