Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $363.38 per share, with a total value of $181,690.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,054.76. The trade was a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 702,758 shares worth $184,975,481. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 9.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $369.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $372.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.92.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

