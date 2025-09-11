Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 417,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $342.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.