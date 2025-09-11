Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Short Interest Update

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,020,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 29.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 29.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:NNE opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 7.03. Nano Nuclear Energy has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NNE shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nano Nuclear Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 304,405 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,935,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,269,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

