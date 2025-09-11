Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Short Interest Update

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,020,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 29.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 29.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 3.5%
NASDAQ:NNE opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 7.03. Nano Nuclear Energy has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 304,405 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,935,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,269,000.
Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
