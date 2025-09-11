Insider Buying: Hancock & Gore (ASX:HNG) Insider Purchases A$63,250.00 in Stock

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Free Report) insider Angus Murnaghan purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.25 per share, with a total value of A$63,250.00.

Angus Murnaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Angus Murnaghan acquired 250,000 shares of Hancock & Gore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of A$67,500.00.

Hancock & Gore Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 24.95 and a current ratio of 4.55.

About Hancock & Gore

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, together with its subsidiaries, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities: and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.

