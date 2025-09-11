Insider Selling: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $76,748.65 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $76,748.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,343.70. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Five9 Stock Down 4.2%

FIVN stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%.The company had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 682.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 2,005.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised Five9 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

