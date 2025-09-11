Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Insider Buys $89,117.25 in Stock

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) insider Keller Watts purchased 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $89,117.25. Following the purchase, the insider owned 74,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,425.25. The trade was a 5.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Smithfield Foods Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFD opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. Smithfield Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Get Smithfield Foods alerts:

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Smithfield Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Smithfield Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Smithfield Foods’s payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smithfield Foods from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smithfield Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smithfield Foods from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SFD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smithfield Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Smithfield Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smithfield Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithfield Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.