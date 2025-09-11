Doug Sutton Acquires 3,920 Shares of Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Stock

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) insider Doug Sutton purchased 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $91,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,390. This represents a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Smithfield Foods Stock Up 3.6%

SFD opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. Smithfield Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Smithfield Foods Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smithfield Foods from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Smithfield Foods from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Smithfield Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Institutional Trading of Smithfield Foods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Smithfield Foods Company Profile

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

