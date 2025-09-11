2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 100,000 Shares of Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$60,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 46,540,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,249,912.93. The trade was a 0.22% increase in their ownership of the stock.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 30th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 500,000 shares of Blackrock Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00.

On Monday, July 28th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 500,000 shares of Blackrock Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00.

On Thursday, July 17th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 549,400 shares of Blackrock Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$302,170.00.

On Friday, June 27th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 80,000 shares of Blackrock Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 560,500 shares of Blackrock Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$259,231.25.

On Wednesday, June 18th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 693,500 shares of Blackrock Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$276,637.15.

Blackrock Silver Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:BRC opened at C$0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$224.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.31. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

