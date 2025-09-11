WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Insider Sells C$71,250.00 in Stock

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) insider Eva Fong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total transaction of C$71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,973,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,375,640.25. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position.
WELL Health Technologies Price Performance
WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$4.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.05. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.50.
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
