MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) CFO Acquires $80,350.00 in Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Vollmer purchased 5,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 344,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,886.36. The trade was a 1.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 340,413 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 505,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 94.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 696,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 50,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 356.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

