Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 148.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Veralto by 198.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Veralto by 95.1% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

VLTO stock opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLTO. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

