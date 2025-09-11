Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,965,174.72. This represents a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $35,078,061.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,424,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,693,149.02. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,461,163 shares of company stock worth $441,459,002 over the last three months. 36.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $178.53 on Thursday. Ares Management Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 258.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

