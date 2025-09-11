Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Stake Decreased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after purchasing an additional 279,267 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMG opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Rothschild Redb raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

