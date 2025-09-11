Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $505,000 Investment in Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZTA. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 10.6% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 331,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 232,405 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZTA opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $143.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Azenta and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

