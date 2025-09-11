Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 208,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.1%

TMO opened at $477.03 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $623.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.37. The company has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

