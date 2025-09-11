Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Position in Bandwidth Inc. $BAND

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.14% of Bandwidth worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bandwidth by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 234,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In related news, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $26,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 67,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,998.67. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 14,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $218,792.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,410.65. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,911 shares of company stock worth $1,010,613 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $457.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

