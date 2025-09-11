Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF $JXI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 5,608.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 2.37% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2,245.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $62.46 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

