Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,858 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 529,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,107 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 299,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $35.03.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

