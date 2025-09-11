iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Stock Holdings Trimmed by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,624 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Innovative Wealth Building LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

