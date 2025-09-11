Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Up 29.9% in August

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the July 31st total of 915,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on LGND. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,015,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,232,000 after acquiring an additional 22,629 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 647,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 571,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LGND opened at $165.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.46. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 0.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $93.58 and a 52-week high of $169.49.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 40.44%.Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
