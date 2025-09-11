Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Up 29.9% in August

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the July 31st total of 915,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LGND. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LGND

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,494.24. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 934 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,000. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,368 shares of company stock worth $311,153 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,015,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,232,000 after acquiring an additional 22,629 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 647,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 571,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $165.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.46. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 0.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $93.58 and a 52-week high of $169.49.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 40.44%.Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.