Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of SUZ opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. Suzano has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Suzano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

