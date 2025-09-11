iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.36 and last traded at $143.67, with a volume of 35225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.99.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $919.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares Micro-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Sentinel Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

