iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.87 and last traded at $159.35, with a volume of 19129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.89.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average of $144.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

